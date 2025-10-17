Teenage boy sets himself on fire trying to replicate TikTok science experiment
- A 14-year-old boy in St. Petersburg, Florida, suffered “life-changing injuries” after attempting a dangerous TikTok science experiment.
- The boy set himself on fire while trying to replicate the “Jam Jar Pulse Jet” challenge, sustaining severe burns to his legs.
- The experiment, which involves igniting rubbing alcohol in a jam jar, carries significant risks including explosions, scattering flaming liquid, and glass shards.
- St. Petersburg Fire Rescue issued a warning against the experiment, emphasizing the potential for permanent injury, vision loss and house fires.
- Authorities urged parents to engage with their children about the serious consequences and risks associated with such fire-related experiments.