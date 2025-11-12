Can potatoes in socks prevent the flu? Experts weigh in on TikTok trend
- A viral TikTok trend involves placing raw potato slices in socks overnight, with users claiming it prevents or cures colds and flu by “leaching” toxins.
- Videos promoting this practice have accumulated millions of views, featuring individuals who believe the darkened potato slices indicate toxins have been drawn out.
- Health experts, including doctors and pharmacists, have unequivocally stated that the trend is an old wives' tale with no scientific merit.
- The discoloration of the potato slices is a natural chemical process called oxidation, which occurs when they are exposed to air, not due to toxin absorption.
- While the practice is not physically harmful, any perceived benefits are attributed to the placebo effect; experts recommend hydration, rest, honey, and vitamin C for cold and flu relief.