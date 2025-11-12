Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Can potatoes in socks prevent the flu? Experts weigh in on TikTok trend

'Potatoes in socks' are viral flu remedy with billions of views
  • A viral TikTok trend involves placing raw potato slices in socks overnight, with users claiming it prevents or cures colds and flu by “leaching” toxins.
  • Videos promoting this practice have accumulated millions of views, featuring individuals who believe the darkened potato slices indicate toxins have been drawn out.
  • Health experts, including doctors and pharmacists, have unequivocally stated that the trend is an old wives' tale with no scientific merit.
  • The discoloration of the potato slices is a natural chemical process called oxidation, which occurs when they are exposed to air, not due to toxin absorption.
  • While the practice is not physically harmful, any perceived benefits are attributed to the placebo effect; experts recommend hydration, rest, honey, and vitamin C for cold and flu relief.
