Study reveals alarming effects of TikTok and Instagram use
- An American Psychological Association study found that excessive use of short-form video content, such as TikTok and Instagram Reels, negatively impacts cognitive performance.
- The research, based on data from 98,299 participants across 71 studies, linked higher consumption of such content to poorer attention and inhibitory control.
- Researchers suggested that repeated exposure to highly stimulating, fast-paced content can lead to “brain rot,” making users desensitized to slower, more effortful cognitive tasks.
- The study also connected short-form video use to negative mental health outcomes, including increased stress, anxiety, social isolation and lower life satisfaction.
- This phenomenon is partly attributed to a dopamine-driven reinforcement loop, contributing to habitual use and emotional reliance on digital interactions.