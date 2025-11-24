Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study reveals alarming effects of TikTok and Instagram use

More Teens Concerned About Social Media and Mental Health
  • An American Psychological Association study found that excessive use of short-form video content, such as TikTok and Instagram Reels, negatively impacts cognitive performance.
  • The research, based on data from 98,299 participants across 71 studies, linked higher consumption of such content to poorer attention and inhibitory control.
  • Researchers suggested that repeated exposure to highly stimulating, fast-paced content can lead to “brain rot,” making users desensitized to slower, more effortful cognitive tasks.
  • The study also connected short-form video use to negative mental health outcomes, including increased stress, anxiety, social isolation and lower life satisfaction.
  • This phenomenon is partly attributed to a dopamine-driven reinforcement loop, contributing to habitual use and emotional reliance on digital interactions.
