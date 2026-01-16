Bereaved parents sue TikTok over deaths of their children
- Five British families are suing TikTok in a landmark US case in Delaware, alleging the platform's algorithms promoted dangerous content that contributed to their children's deaths.
- The parents, including Ellen Roome, are attending a hearing on Friday, which is a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
- If the motion to dismiss is unsuccessful, the case will proceed to discovery, potentially compelling TikTok to release internal records and the children's account data, which families say has been withheld.
- The families claim TikTok's refusal to provide data prevents them from understanding what their children were exposed to before they died, with Ms Roome stating parents should not have to 'cross continents' for this information.
- This case is seen as a significant moment for bereaved families seeking accountability and systemic change, and it coincides with growing global concerns about the impact of social media algorithms on children.