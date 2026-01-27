TikTok rival apps surge amid anti-Trump censorship allegations
- TikTok's US operations have been acquired by investors loyal to President Trump, including Oracle, led by Larry Ellison.
- Following this acquisition, allegations have emerged that TikTok is censoring content critical of Trump and his administration.
- Alternative social media apps, such as Skylight and UpScrolled, have seen a significant increase in downloads amidst these censorship claims.
- UpScrolled, promoting itself as a censorship-free platform, experienced server issues due to the sudden surge in user interest.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has initiated an investigation into whether TikTok's alleged censorship violates state law, while TikTok attributes user issues to a power outage.