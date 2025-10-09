Donald Trump’s son could be working at TikTok soon as US buy out nears
- Donald Trump's 19-year-old son, Barron, has been suggested for a top position at TikTok by Trump's former social media manager, Jack Advent.
- Advent proposed the role to broaden TikTok's appeal among young users, stating that Trump should consider appointing Barron and other young Americans to the board.
- Trump has previously claimed he 'saved' TikTok and that users 'owe' him for allowing the platform to remain available in the US.
- A recent executive order signed by Trump will allow US investors to access a licensed copy of TikTok's algorithm, with American companies owning approximately 65 per cent of the US version.
- The new group of investors is reportedly led by Oracle's Larry Ellison, with Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell also named as shareholders, following Trump's past suggestions of prioritising MAGA content.