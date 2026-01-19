TikTok set for major change amid controversy over underage users
- TikTok is set to roll out enhanced age verification checks across Europe in the coming weeks to identify and remove accounts belonging to users under 13.
- The platform's new technology will predict underage users based on profile information, published videos, and other on-platform behaviour, flagging accounts for human moderators to review.
- This initiative comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces increasing pressure to introduce an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s in the UK, with over 60 Labour MPs advocating for such a measure.
- The Prime Minister has indicated that "all options are on the table" to protect children from social media, a position supported by Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch.
- Conversely, several online safety and children's charities have expressed opposition to a blanket ban, cautioning that it might create a false sense of security and drive young users to less regulated online spaces.