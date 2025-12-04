Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Comedy fans paid Ticketmaster for parking but found cars booted after show

Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the blunder
Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the blunder (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
  • Attendees of comedian Chris Fleming's show in Atlanta found their cars booted despite having prepaid for parking through Ticketmaster.
  • The incident occurred in late August at the Buckhead Theatre, where dozens of vehicles in a closed IHOP lot were immobilised by Empire Parking Services (EPS).
  • Police body camera footage showed attendees stranded for approximately 90 minutes, with EPS claiming payment information from Ticketmaster's contractor, LAZ Parking, had not been received.
  • An Atlanta police officer intervened, leading to the removal of all boots without charge, and attendees later received refunds for their parking.
  • Ironically, the comedian Chris Fleming had performed a segment about car booting during the very show attendees had just left.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in