Comedy fans paid Ticketmaster for parking but found cars booted after show
- Attendees of comedian Chris Fleming's show in Atlanta found their cars booted despite having prepaid for parking through Ticketmaster.
- The incident occurred in late August at the Buckhead Theatre, where dozens of vehicles in a closed IHOP lot were immobilised by Empire Parking Services (EPS).
- Police body camera footage showed attendees stranded for approximately 90 minutes, with EPS claiming payment information from Ticketmaster's contractor, LAZ Parking, had not been received.
- An Atlanta police officer intervened, leading to the removal of all boots without charge, and attendees later received refunds for their parking.
- Ironically, the comedian Chris Fleming had performed a segment about car booting during the very show attendees had just left.