Antarctica’s ‘Doomsday Glacier’ that’s a serious threat to the world’s oceans

Countries that could disappear if this glacier melts
  • Scientists are preparing to drill one kilometre deep into Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, known as the 'Doomsday Glacier', to study its melting processes.
  • Teams from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI) will use a hot water drill to bore through the ice.
  • The mission aims to directly observe how warm ocean water interacts with the ice, particularly focusing on 'underwater tsunamis' that mix deep and surface waters.
  • This research will take place on the glacier's main trunk, a previously unexplored and vulnerable area where the ice lifts off the seabed.
  • Understanding these processes is critical as the collapse of the Thwaites Glacier, which is nearly the size of the UK, could raise global sea levels by 65 centimetres.
