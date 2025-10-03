Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Thunderbird rocket that accidentally became a local landmark

This fascinatingly fancy car is proof that Thunderbirds is an evergreen show
  • A buyer mistakenly purchased a massive 18-metre Thunderbird 3 space rocket replica in 2008, believing it to be a miniature model.
  • The purchase was made by the son of a former owner of Humberside Airport, who travelled to Blackpool to collect it.
  • Airport staff arrived in a Land Rover, only to be informed by a site worker that the replica was significantly larger than anticipated, prompting them to arrange a lorry for transport.
  • The oversized replica, which belongs to Eastern Airways, is now a well-known 18-metre landmark at Humberside Airport in North Lincolnshire.
  • The comical incident is being highlighted as the original Thunderbirds series prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its first TV broadcast.
