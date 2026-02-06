Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Norwegian police investigate ex-prime minister over Epstein links

Royal family's silence on Epstein-Andrew scandal will backfire, warns expert
  • Norway's economic crime unit, Økokrim, has launched a major corruption probe into Thorbjørn Jagland, a former Prime Minister and influential diplomat.
  • The investigation stems from the latest Jeffrey Epstein files, which revealed communications suggesting Jagland stayed at Epstein's home while holding significant diplomatic posts.
  • Økokrim is investigating Jagland for 'aggravated corruption,' focusing on whether he received gifts, travel, or loans linked to his official positions.
  • Norwegian authorities have requested the lifting of Jagland's diplomatic immunity, which he holds from his time as Secretary General of the Council of Europe.
  • Jagland's lawyer stated that his client would fully cooperate with the investigation, expressing confidence in the eventual outcome.
