Climber who left girlfriend to die on freezing mountain found guilty of manslaughter
- An Austrian court has found amateur mountaineer Thomas Plamberger guilty of manslaughter over his girlfriend’s death near the nation’s highest summit.
- Kerstin G, 33, died of hypothermia after Plamberger left her exposed to extreme cold without emergency equipment to fetch help on Grossglockner.
- Plamberger received a five-month suspended prison sentence and a €9,400 (£8,200) fine for causing her death by gross negligence.
- Prosecutors argued Plamberger, as the more experienced alpinist, bore responsibility under Austria’s 'duty of care' doctrine, which holds individuals liable for others in hazardous situations.
- The court heard that Plamberger failed to clearly communicate the need for rescue to mountain police, and a previous ex-girlfriend testified he had left her alone during an earlier ascent of the same mountain.
