GOP senator rips Trump and his ‘bullying’ tone over Pretti’s death

Trump warns UK deal with China 'very dangerous'
  • Republican Sen. Thom Tillis criticized Donald Trump's characterization of Alex Pretti as an 'insurrectionist' and 'agitator' following Pretti's death, stating that the investigation should be allowed to conclude.
  • Trump posted on Truth Social about a video showing Pretti kicking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement SUV, describing him as 'crazed and out of control'.
  • Tillis acknowledged Pretti's agitating behaviour in the video but condemned Trump's comment that Pretti's 'stock' had gone down, emphasizing that a man had died.
  • Tillis, who is retiring, suggested that the American public would not appreciate Trump's 'bullying' tone.
  • Tillis was among the first Republicans to call for a federal investigation into Pretti's killing and previously criticised Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for calling Pretti a 'domestic terrorist'.
