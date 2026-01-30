GOP senator rips Trump and his ‘bullying’ tone over Pretti’s death
- Republican Sen. Thom Tillis criticized Donald Trump's characterization of Alex Pretti as an 'insurrectionist' and 'agitator' following Pretti's death, stating that the investigation should be allowed to conclude.
- Trump posted on Truth Social about a video showing Pretti kicking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement SUV, describing him as 'crazed and out of control'.
- Tillis acknowledged Pretti's agitating behaviour in the video but condemned Trump's comment that Pretti's 'stock' had gone down, emphasizing that a man had died.
- Tillis, who is retiring, suggested that the American public would not appreciate Trump's 'bullying' tone.
- Tillis was among the first Republicans to call for a federal investigation into Pretti's killing and previously criticised Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for calling Pretti a 'domestic terrorist'.
