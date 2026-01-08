Would-be-thief blows up ATMs with homemade explosives in bungled attempt to steal cash
- Kristopher Follos, 45, was filmed using improvised explosive devices to blow up ATMs in multiple failed attempts to steal cash.
- The incidents occurred between May and August last year across Northumberland, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
- Despite causing explosions, Follos was unsuccessful in reaching the money boxes of the targeted cash machines.
- Upon his arrest, officers discovered three additional explosive devices at his flat.
- Follos was sentenced to eight years in prison and a further three years on licence for conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to cause explosions, and making an explosive substance.