Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Would-be-thief blows up ATMs with homemade explosives in bungled attempt to steal cash

Man blows up ATMs with homemade explosives to try steal cash
  • Kristopher Follos, 45, was filmed using improvised explosive devices to blow up ATMs in multiple failed attempts to steal cash.
  • The incidents occurred between May and August last year across Northumberland, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
  • Despite causing explosions, Follos was unsuccessful in reaching the money boxes of the targeted cash machines.
  • Upon his arrest, officers discovered three additional explosive devices at his flat.
  • Follos was sentenced to eight years in prison and a further three years on licence for conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to cause explosions, and making an explosive substance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in