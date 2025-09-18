Former prime minister slammed for comments on assisted dying

Theresa May, a former prime minister, has been accused of being "deeply insensitive" for referring to assisted dying for terminally ill people as "assisted suicide" during a House of Lords debate.

Thirteen assisted dying campaigners, including terminally ill individuals, sent a letter to May, stating they are not suicidal but are seeking choice and dignity in their final moments.

Campaigners found May's language "really offensive, very insensitive and hurtful," arguing that equating assisted dying with suicide is deeply cruel and misunderstands their situation.

May expressed concerns about the Assisted Dying Bill's safeguards, its potential impact on disabled and chronically ill individuals, and the risk of reinforcing the notion that some lives are less worth living.

The proposed Bill would allow adults in England and Wales with a terminal diagnosis of less than six months to live to apply for an assisted death, requiring approval from two doctors and an expert panel.

