Learner driver passes theory test on 75th attempt as another fails 128 times, data reveals

New driving test rules to come into force for 2025 announced by DVSA
  • A learner driver passed their theory test on the 75th attempt, having spent £1,725 on fees, while another candidate has attempted the theory test 128 times without success, incurring costs of £2,944.
  • The theory test assesses knowledge and understanding of road rules and safe driving practices through multiple-choice questions, and the ability to identify danger via hazard perception videos.
  • AA Driving School noted that it is “easy to underestimate” the knowledge required for the theory exam.
  • Emma Bush, managing director at AA Driving School, said revision is “the key to success” in the theory test, but acknowledged factors like nerves and pressure can affect the test.
  • Separate DVSA statistics show the pass rates for the theory and practical tests in the 2024/25 financial year were 44.9 per cent and 48.7 per cent, respectively.
In full

