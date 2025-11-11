Learner driver passes theory test on 75th attempt as another fails 128 times, data reveals
- A learner driver passed their theory test on the 75th attempt, having spent £1,725 on fees, while another candidate has attempted the theory test 128 times without success, incurring costs of £2,944.
- The theory test assesses knowledge and understanding of road rules and safe driving practices through multiple-choice questions, and the ability to identify danger via hazard perception videos.
- AA Driving School noted that it is “easy to underestimate” the knowledge required for the theory exam.
- Emma Bush, managing director at AA Driving School, said revision is “the key to success” in the theory test, but acknowledged factors like nerves and pressure can affect the test.
- Separate DVSA statistics show the pass rates for the theory and practical tests in the 2024/25 financial year were 44.9 per cent and 48.7 per cent, respectively.