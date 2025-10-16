The View commends right-wing networks for rejecting Pentagon press restrictions
- Major news networks, including ABC News, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News, have jointly refused to sign Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s new restrictive press policy.
- The policy is criticized by media lawyers and free press advocates for potentially criminalizing basic reporting and threatening core journalistic protections.
- The hosts of The View commended this unified stance, specifically praising Fox News and Newsmax for rejecting the policy despite their differing political alignments.
- Panelists on The View emphasized that press freedom is an American issue, arguing the policy would not prevent leaks but instead force them internally.
- The discussion also recalled the “Signalgate” controversy, where Hegseth was involved in detailing secret battle plans in an unsecured group chat, reportedly making him more wary of the media.