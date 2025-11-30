The Independent co-founder Sir Andreas Whittam Smith dies at the age of 88
- Andreas Whittam Smith, co-founder and former editor of The Independent, has died aged 88, his family announced.
- He launched The Independent in 1986 with colleagues, aiming to provide an antidote to the entrenched partisanship of Fleet Street journalism.
- Under his leadership, the newspaper gained a devoted readership for its commitment to neutrality, intellectual rigour, and modern design.
- Whittam Smith was knighted in 2015 for his significant services to the media and public life, recognised for his courage and championing of truth.
- The Independent's editor-in-chief, Geordie Grieg, described him as a "heroic crusader for a global freedom for all press" who broke the mould of British newspapers.