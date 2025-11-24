Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When is the Budget and how would a ‘mansion tax’ work?

Labour minister apologises for speculation around budget
  • Rachel Reeves is scheduled to deliver her Budget on Wednesday, amidst speculation about new tax measures to balance the books.
  • She is expected to introduce new levies targeting the wealthy, including a potential 'mansion tax' on expensive properties.
  • The proposed mansion tax could involve revaluing properties in council tax bands F, G and H, potentially affecting 100,000 homes.
  • Initially suggested as a 1 per cent levy on properties valued at £2m or more, the mansion tax might be capped at a maximum of £5,000 due to concerns over the London housing market.
  • Other anticipated wealth taxes include a profits tax on gambling companies and a levy on bank profits.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in