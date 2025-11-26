Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Severe storms cancel flights on busiest Thanksgiving travel days for years

Turkeys 'Gobble' and 'Waddle' get VIP treatment at luxury hotel ahead of White House Thanksgiving pardon
  • This Thanksgiving holiday period is expected to be the busiest for travel in nearly 15 years, with over 360,000 flights scheduled and 82 million people on the move.
  • More than 5,000 flights across the US were delayed or cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to widespread severe weather conditions.
  • Storms, including massive thunderstorms in the South and heavy snow in the Intermountain West and Midwest, are significantly disrupting travel plans nationwide.
  • Around 73 million people are forecast to travel by road, with this number potentially increasing if air travellers opt to drive instead.
  • Regional impacts include power outages in Alabama, a tornado in Houston, warnings for heavy snow in Minnesota and Michigan, and potential flooding in the Pacific Northwest.
