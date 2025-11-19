Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How much this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will cost you

Reuters
Simple Tricks To Make Hosting Thanksgiving A Lot Less Stressful
  • The estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people in the US will be $55.18 this year, marking a 5% decrease from the previous year and the third consecutive annual drop.
  • Despite the recent fall, the overall cost remains 13 per cent higher than in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation surge.
  • The main driver for the saving is a 16.3 per cent reduction in the price of turkey, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey.
  • However, approximately half of the typical holiday meal items, including frozen peas (+17.2 per cent) and sweet potatoes (+37 per cent), have become more expensive than last year.
  • Food costs are a major political issue in the US, with Donald Trump recently reversing tariffs on hundreds of imported food items after his party's losses in recent elections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in