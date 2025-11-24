Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Turkey supply at a 40-year low ahead of Thanksgiving

Turkey populations in the US are at a 40-year low
Turkey populations in the US are at a 40-year low (AP)
  • The US turkey population has reached a 40-year low this year, primarily due to a devastating bird flu outbreak that led to the culling of over two million turkeys.
  • Wholesale turkey prices are projected to increase by 44 per cent, although many retailers are offering discounts and promotions to mitigate the impact on consumers.
  • Larry Doll's Old Brick Farm successfully protected its poultry from avian influenza and metapneumovirus through strict biosecurity measures, despite the widespread outbreak.
  • The overall cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal has risen, influenced by factors such as tariffs on imported steel affecting canned goods and reduced cranberry production due to drought.
  • Despite some retail turkey price reductions, higher consumer demand for turkey (due to expensive beef) and the rising cost of other ingredients contribute to the increased expense of holiday feasts.

