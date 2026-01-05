Historians may have solved the Thames Torso murder mystery
- A new BBC series, 'Lucy Worsley: Victorian Murder Club', re-examines the case of the 'Thames Torso Murderer', a serial killer active in London just before Jack the Ripper.
- Historian Lucy Worsley and a team of researchers, including true crime author Sarah Bax Horton, have reinvestigated the 139-year-old cold case, which involved the dismemberment and scattering of victims' body parts in the River Thames.
- The investigation suggests a potential identity for the killer: James Crick, a man with a history of violence against women and access to a rowing skiff.
- Evidence against Crick includes his attack on Sarah Warburton, during which he reportedly threatened to ”settle” her as he had “other women that have been found in the Thames”.
- Crucially, the killings ceased during Crick's 15-year imprisonment for attacking Warburton, leading researchers to believe they have identified the perpetrator.