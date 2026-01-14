At least 12 dead after huge crane collapses onto moving train
- At least 12 people were killed and 40 injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a moving train in northeastern Thailand.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, causing the train to derail and catch fire.
- Police expect the death toll to rise as rescuers search through the damaged and derailed carriages.
- The crane was involved in a project to build an elevated high-speed road through the Sikhio region.
- Authorities have brought the fire under control and are continuing to search for people trapped inside the train.