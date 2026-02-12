Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

School principal dies and two students injured in siege

Gunman arrested after taking hostages at Thai school
  • A school principal in southern Thailand was shot dead by a teenage gunman during a hostage situation.
  • The suspect, aged between 17 and 19, entered Phatong Prathankiriwat School in Hat Yai district, opening fire and taking Principal Sasiphat Sinsamosorn hostage.
  • Sasiphat Sinsamosorn died early on Thursday morning from severe internal injuries after being shot in the chest and torso.
  • Two students were also injured during the incident, one shot and another hurt after jumping from a building in panic.
  • The gunman, who had a history of substance abuse and had stolen a police officer's firearm, was wounded and captured after a two-hour standoff.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in