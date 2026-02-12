School principal dies and two students injured in siege
- A school principal in southern Thailand was shot dead by a teenage gunman during a hostage situation.
- The suspect, aged between 17 and 19, entered Phatong Prathankiriwat School in Hat Yai district, opening fire and taking Principal Sasiphat Sinsamosorn hostage.
- Sasiphat Sinsamosorn died early on Thursday morning from severe internal injuries after being shot in the chest and torso.
- Two students were also injured during the incident, one shot and another hurt after jumping from a building in panic.
- The gunman, who had a history of substance abuse and had stolen a police officer's firearm, was wounded and captured after a two-hour standoff.
