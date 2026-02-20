Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police disguise themselves as lion dance crew in sting to capture wanted burglar

Police pose as lion dance crew in sting to capture wanted burglar
  • Undercover Thai police officers, disguised in a lion costume, apprehended an alleged serial burglar during Lunar New Year celebrations.
  • The incident took place at a fair in Bangkok on Wednesday, 18 February, with footage released by the Royal Thai Police showing the arrest.
  • An officer, wearing a lion's head, emerged from the costume to tackle and pin the suspect to the ground.
  • The alleged thief is accused of stealing approximately $64,000 worth of Buddhist artefacts in an earlier break-in.
  • Police confirmed the suspect had been arrested twice previously and was wanted for multiple counts of theft.
