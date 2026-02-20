Police disguise themselves as lion dance crew in sting to capture wanted burglar
- Undercover Thai police officers, disguised in a lion costume, apprehended an alleged serial burglar during Lunar New Year celebrations.
- The incident took place at a fair in Bangkok on Wednesday, 18 February, with footage released by the Royal Thai Police showing the arrest.
- An officer, wearing a lion's head, emerged from the costume to tackle and pin the suspect to the ground.
- The alleged thief is accused of stealing approximately $64,000 worth of Buddhist artefacts in an earlier break-in.
- Police confirmed the suspect had been arrested twice previously and was wanted for multiple counts of theft.
