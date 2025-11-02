Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hope as tourists return to hotspot hit by flooding in Thailand

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated following the flooding in Thailand
Hundreds of tourists were evacuated following the flooding in Thailand
  • Tourists are beginning to return to Hoi An, Vietnam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, following devastating floods that claimed at least 35 lives in the central region.
  • Residents are working tirelessly to clear mud and debris, with many hotels, shops, and restaurants still undergoing extensive cleaning in preparation for the crucial peak travel season.
  • Hoi An's economy is heavily reliant on its vibrant tourism sector, which contributed nearly two-thirds of the regional income last year, attracting over 4.4 million visitors.
  • The historic floods submerged the town's lantern-lit streets and centuries-old houses, forcing hundreds of businesses to temporarily close and causing significant financial losses for small shop owners.
  • Authorities continue to warn of potential renewed flooding due to expected prolonged rains, while the wider region still faces power shortages and missing persons.
