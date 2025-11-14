The wet dining experience that’s become a viral hit
- A restaurant in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, has transformed unexpected floodwaters into a unique dining experience, attracting customers to eat amidst live fish.
- The Pa Jit restaurant became an internet sensation after an adjacent river breached its banks, leading to diners sitting in submerged waters with fish swimming around their feet.
- Waiting staff wear waders to serve dishes, and customers often feed the fish, creating an interactive and unusual dining atmosphere.
- Owner Pornkamol Prangprempree reported that the floods have unexpectedly doubled her business profits, from approximately 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht daily.
- While the flooding has boosted this specific eatery, it has caused widespread devastation across Thailand, resulting in 12 deaths and affecting over 480,000 people in 13 provinces since late July.