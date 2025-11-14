Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The wet dining experience that’s become a viral hit

Diners at the Pa Jit restaurant enjoy their meals as fish swim in the aisles due to flooding from the Tha Chin River in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom Province west of Bangkok, Thailand
Diners at the Pa Jit restaurant enjoy their meals as fish swim in the aisles due to flooding from the Tha Chin River in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom Province west of Bangkok, Thailand (Associated Press)
  • A restaurant in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, has transformed unexpected floodwaters into a unique dining experience, attracting customers to eat amidst live fish.
  • The Pa Jit restaurant became an internet sensation after an adjacent river breached its banks, leading to diners sitting in submerged waters with fish swimming around their feet.
  • Waiting staff wear waders to serve dishes, and customers often feed the fish, creating an interactive and unusual dining atmosphere.
  • Owner Pornkamol Prangprempree reported that the floods have unexpectedly doubled her business profits, from approximately 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht daily.
  • While the flooding has boosted this specific eatery, it has caused widespread devastation across Thailand, resulting in 12 deaths and affecting over 480,000 people in 13 provinces since late July.
