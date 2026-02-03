Tourist trampled to death by elephant in latest attack
- A bull elephant, identified as Phlai Oiwan, killed a 69-year-old tourist named Jirathachai Jiraphatboonyathorn on Monday morning at Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.
- The man was exercising near his tent when the elephant charged, grabbed him with its trunk, and slammed him to the ground, resulting in his immediate death.
- This incident marks the third fatality linked to Phlai Oiwan, with the elephant previously having killed two local residents.
- Park officials are scheduled to meet to decide on the elephant's future, which may include relocation or behaviour modification, and have increased patrolling in the area.
- The attack highlights a broader issue in Thailand, where a surging elephant population has led to over 200 human deaths since 2012, prompting officials to consider contraception measures.
