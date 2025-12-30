Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire deal

  • Thailand's army has accused Cambodia of violating a newly signed ceasefire deal by flying over 250 drones into Thai airspace on Sunday night.
  • The ceasefire, which took effect on Saturday, was intended to halt border clashes that had killed dozens and displaced over a million people.
  • The Thai military said that the alleged drone flights ”constitute provocation and a violation of measures” to reduce tensions.
  • Cambodia's foreign minister dismissed the incident as a “small issue” and later, the defence ministry denied that any drone launches had occurred.
  • These allegations emerged shortly after both nations' foreign ministers concluded Beijing-mediated talks aimed at supporting the ceasefire and improving bilateral relations.
In full

