Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia threatens Trump’s ceasefire

Trump says working on Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire 'more fun' than playing golf
  • A new wave of fighting has erupted between Cambodia and Thailand along their contested border, potentially collapsing a ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump and the Malaysian prime minister.
  • Thailand's military confirmed launching airstrikes on Cambodian targets after one Thai soldier was killed and four injured in an alleged Cambodian attack.
  • Both nations accuse each other of initiating the fresh hostilities, with Cambodia denying allegations and stating Thai forces attacked first.
  • The Royal Thai Air Force targeted "weapon depots, command centers and logistical routes" after assessing Cambodian military movements as a direct threat.
  • Thousands of civilians have been evacuated from border settlements by both Thailand and Cambodia, with three Cambodian civilians reported seriously injured.
