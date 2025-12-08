Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia threatens Trump’s ceasefire
- A new wave of fighting has erupted between Cambodia and Thailand along their contested border, potentially collapsing a ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump and the Malaysian prime minister.
- Thailand's military confirmed launching airstrikes on Cambodian targets after one Thai soldier was killed and four injured in an alleged Cambodian attack.
- Both nations accuse each other of initiating the fresh hostilities, with Cambodia denying allegations and stating Thai forces attacked first.
- The Royal Thai Air Force targeted "weapon depots, command centers and logistical routes" after assessing Cambodian military movements as a direct threat.
- Thousands of civilians have been evacuated from border settlements by both Thailand and Cambodia, with three Cambodian civilians reported seriously injured.