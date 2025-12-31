Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

18 Cambodian soldiers released as ceasefire with Thailand holds

Trump says he is 'going to make a phone call' to stop the war between Thailand and Cambodia
  • Eighteen Cambodian soldiers have been repatriated from Thailand after spending over five months in detention.
  • The soldiers crossed back into Cambodia on Wednesday at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard Permanent Border Checkpoint.
  • They were among 20 Cambodian troops captured on 29 July in Preah Vihear province, hours after a previous ceasefire agreement.
  • Thailand's foreign ministry stated the repatriation was a demonstration of goodwill and adherence to international humanitarian principles.
  • The release follows a renewed ceasefire agreement, with an earlier truce brokered by US president Donald Trump and Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim having collapsed, leading to further hostilities.
