18 Cambodian soldiers released as ceasefire with Thailand holds
- Eighteen Cambodian soldiers have been repatriated from Thailand after spending over five months in detention.
- The soldiers crossed back into Cambodia on Wednesday at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard Permanent Border Checkpoint.
- They were among 20 Cambodian troops captured on 29 July in Preah Vihear province, hours after a previous ceasefire agreement.
- Thailand's foreign ministry stated the repatriation was a demonstration of goodwill and adherence to international humanitarian principles.
- The release follows a renewed ceasefire agreement, with an earlier truce brokered by US president Donald Trump and Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim having collapsed, leading to further hostilities.