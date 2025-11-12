Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thailand has changed its alcohol rules. What you need to know

Thailand has made a major change to its alcohol laws
Thailand has made a major change to its alcohol laws (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Thailand is implementing new legislation, effective 8 November 2025, that shifts responsibility for adhering to alcohol consumption restrictions to both premises and individuals, including tourists.
  • The new Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025) prohibits buying, selling, or drinking alcohol in unlicensed premises between midnight and 11 am, and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
  • Anyone found violating these updated regulations could face a fine of up to 10,000 Thai baht, which is approximately £235.
  • Certain licensed establishments, including pubs, bars, hotels, and international airport departure lounges, are exempt from these specific restricted hours.
  • The new laws, intended to enhance public safety, have generated confusion and frustration, particularly among smaller businesses and tourism groups, who are advocating for clarification and revision.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in