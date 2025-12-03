What to know about Thailand’s alcohol ban changes
- Thailand has lifted its five-decade ban on afternoon alcohol sales, implementing a six-month trial period just before the New Year holiday.
- The new regulation, published by public health minister Pattana Promphat, revokes the previous ban on sales between 2 pm and 5 pm.
- The 180-day trial will run until the end of May 2026, during which authorities will monitor its impact on road accidents and consumption before deciding on permanence.
- The decision follows intense lobbying from the tourism and hospitality sectors, aiming to stimulate the economy and improve competitiveness.
- Under the new rules, registered establishments can sell alcohol continuously from 11am until midnight, with on-site drinking permitted until 1am, though sales must stop at midnight till 11am.