Police tap school security cameras to help ICE carry out immigration raids
- Local police are reportedly using school security cameras to assist federal agents with immigration enforcement raids, amidst a crackdown by Donald Trump's administration.
- A report by The Guardian and The 74 revealed that Texas school districts are allowing law enforcement to access license plate reader data for immigration-related investigations.
- While camera provider Flock Safety states it does not work directly with federal immigration agencies, its customers (school districts) own and control the sharing of collected data.
- Huffman Independent School District granted Customs and Border Patrol access in May, and Alvin Independent School District's cameras saw over 733,000 searches, including 620 immigration-related citations, between December 2025 and early January.
- This practice contributes to the significant toll immigration enforcement is taking on people's lives, including increased anxiety among immigrant families and instances of children being detained by ICE.
