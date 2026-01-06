Residents warned to not open mysterious packets placed in mailboxes
- Texas officials are warning residents not to open unsolicited seed packets received in the post, as these deliveries continue to arrive across the state.
- The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has collected 1,101 packets from 109 locations since February 2025, with similar incidents reported in other US states like New Mexico, Ohio, and Alabama.
- Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller expressed serious concerns that planting or opening these seeds could introduce harmful invasive species, agricultural pests, or plant diseases, posing risks to families and the agriculture industry.
- The packages appear to have been shipped from China, and officials suggest the deliveries might be part of a 'brushing scam' to generate fake online reviews, though the risk remains.
- Residents are advised to report any such packages to the TDA, which is collaborating with the federal government to gather, analyse, and destroy the seeds to protect American agriculture and public safety.