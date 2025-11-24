Dog fighting ring busted during ‘disturbing’ active dog fight
- A large dog-fighting ring in rural Texas was shut down by deputies, resulting in 45 arrests.
- The bust was part of 'Operation Pitbull', an investigation launched in March following months of community complaints.
- Deputies used drone technology to locate 'spotters' before raiding the property, where an active dog fight was discovered.
- Authorities seized approximately $73,858 in cash, illegal drugs, and firearms, and rescued two injured dogs.
- Newton County Sheriff Colton Havard condemned the incident as 'one of the most disturbing crimes' he has witnessed, vowing no tolerance for animal cruelty.