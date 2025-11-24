Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dog fighting ring busted during ‘disturbing’ active dog fight

A dog-fighting ring was busted in Texas that led to the arrest of 45 people, according to authorities
  • A large dog-fighting ring in rural Texas was shut down by deputies, resulting in 45 arrests.
  • The bust was part of 'Operation Pitbull', an investigation launched in March following months of community complaints.
  • Deputies used drone technology to locate 'spotters' before raiding the property, where an active dog fight was discovered.
  • Authorities seized approximately $73,858 in cash, illegal drugs, and firearms, and rescued two injured dogs.
  • Newton County Sheriff Colton Havard condemned the incident as 'one of the most disturbing crimes' he has witnessed, vowing no tolerance for animal cruelty.
