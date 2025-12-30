Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tesco to give out free fruit in 800 UK stores

Tesco is launching its ‘Less to pay for 5-a-day’ campaign
Tesco is launching its ‘Less to pay for 5-a-day’ campaign (PA)
  • Tesco is launching its "Less to pay for 5-a-day" campaign to promote healthier eating.
  • For two weeks, from December 30, 2025, to January 13, 2026, children shopping with their families can receive free British-grown apples at checkouts in over 800 large Tesco stores and 119 Click & Collect locations.
  • The supermarket expects to give away more than 3 million apples, continuing its expanded Fruit & Veg for Schools programme, which supported 140,000 children last academic year.
  • This initiative aims to tackle the low consumption of the recommended five-a-day, as government figures show fewer than 1 in 10 children meet this target.
  • The free fruit offer is part of Tesco's wider healthy food campaign running throughout January, featuring offers and recipe inspiration to encourage healthier choices.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in