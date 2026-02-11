UK is ‘sleepwalking into unemployment epidemic’, Tesco boss warns
- Ashwin Prasad, Tesco's UK chief, has warned that the nation is "sleepwalking into an epidemic" of joblessness, criticising government policies that increase employer hiring costs.
- Prasad stated there are "far fewer people in work than there could be" and called for significant government action to address the issue.
- The UK unemployment rate currently stands at 5.1 per cent, with forecasts from the Bank of England suggesting it could rise to 5.3 per cent this year.
- He highlighted that Britain is projected to spend over £330bn on welfare this year, which the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts will exceed £400bn by 2030-31.
- Prasad argued that rising employment costs, such as national insurance and minimum wage increases, disproportionately affect large employers like Tesco, which recently announced plans to open 70 new convenience stores.
