Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The terrible reality of Iran’s deadly protest crackdown emerges

Iran protesters latched onto Trump's message 'help is on its way' – but none came
  • Reports from Iran detail widespread torture, deaths in custody and the covert transfer of bodies to morgues amidst the ongoing national revolution.
  • Accounts from cities like Isfahan and Tehran describe detainees held in inhumane conditions, with evidence of strangulation and falsified death certificates.
  • Security forces are reportedly storming hospitals to arrest wounded protesters, and former detainees have faced severe beatings and mock executions.
  • There are allegations of foreign fighters, specifically Iraqi paramilitary groups, assisting Iranian security forces in the repression, and Iranian law enforcement personnel have reportedly been killed for refusing orders.
  • A UN Special Rapporteur has warned that the total death toll from the Iranian national revolution could reach 20,000, significantly higher than initial estimates.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in