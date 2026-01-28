The terrible reality of Iran’s deadly protest crackdown emerges
- Reports from Iran detail widespread torture, deaths in custody and the covert transfer of bodies to morgues amidst the ongoing national revolution.
- Accounts from cities like Isfahan and Tehran describe detainees held in inhumane conditions, with evidence of strangulation and falsified death certificates.
- Security forces are reportedly storming hospitals to arrest wounded protesters, and former detainees have faced severe beatings and mock executions.
- There are allegations of foreign fighters, specifically Iraqi paramilitary groups, assisting Iranian security forces in the repression, and Iranian law enforcement personnel have reportedly been killed for refusing orders.
- A UN Special Rapporteur has warned that the total death toll from the Iranian national revolution could reach 20,000, significantly higher than initial estimates.