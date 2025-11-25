Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surgeon behind UK’s first successful heart transplant dies

Sir Terence English outside the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge
Sir Terence English outside the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge (Royal Papworth Hospital)
  • Sir Terence English, the surgeon who led the UK's first successful human heart transplant, has died peacefully at his Oxford home aged 93.
  • The pioneering operation took place in August 1979 at Papworth Everard, Cambridgeshire, on 52-year-old builder Keith Castle.
  • Mr Castle lived for five years after the transplant, a significant achievement following a 10-year moratorium on heart transplantation in the UK due to previous failed attempts.
  • Sir Terence, who worked at Royal Papworth Hospital from 1972 to 1995, travelled to California to learn techniques that improved transplant success rates.
  • His notable contributions to medicine also included performing Europe's first heart-lung combined transplant in 1984, and he was knighted in 1991.
