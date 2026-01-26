Tens of thousands of Brits stuck in unsafe homes due to botched energy scheme
- Nearly 30,000 homeowners are facing unsafe conditions and significant repair bills due to widespread poor-quality work under the government-backed ECO energy efficiency scheme.
- The scheme, launched in 2022 to provide grants for home improvements like insulation and heat pumps, has been criticised as an 'abject failure' by a group of MPs.
- Victims like Katie Barrett and Helen Cresswell recount severe issues, including damaged homes, health problems, and contractors going into administration, leaving them with little recourse.
- The National Audit Office found 98 per cent of external wall insulation installed under ECO was defective, and the Public Accounts Committee recommended referring the issue to the Serious Fraud Office due to concerns of systemic fraud.
- The government has ended the ECO scheme, announced a new £5 billion warm homes plan, and stated that all non-compliant properties are being audited and repair costs will be covered, with a new Warm Homes Agency to be established.