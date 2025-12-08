Three people killed in tragedy at popular Tenerife tourist spot
- Three people died and several others were injured after being swept away by a powerful wave at a natural swimming pool on the Los Gigantes cliffs in Tenerife.
- The victims, identified as a 55-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and another male, were dragged out to sea around 4pm local time on Sunday.
- Emergency services launched a major rescue operation, which included maritime and medical helicopters, after the incident.
- The Canary Islands had been under a pre-alert for extreme waves, with local authorities previously urging caution along the coasts.
- The mayor of Santiago del Teide stated that the victims were tourists who had ignored police and Guardia Civil cordons in the area.