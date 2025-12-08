Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three people killed in tragedy at popular Tenerife tourist spot

Tenerife’s Los Gigantes cliffs where three people were swept into the water
Tenerife’s Los Gigantes cliffs where three people were swept into the water (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Three people died and several others were injured after being swept away by a powerful wave at a natural swimming pool on the Los Gigantes cliffs in Tenerife.
  • The victims, identified as a 55-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and another male, were dragged out to sea around 4pm local time on Sunday.
  • Emergency services launched a major rescue operation, which included maritime and medical helicopters, after the incident.
  • The Canary Islands had been under a pre-alert for extreme waves, with local authorities previously urging caution along the coasts.
  • The mayor of Santiago del Teide stated that the victims were tourists who had ignored police and Guardia Civil cordons in the area.
