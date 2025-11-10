Huge waves leave three dead and 15 hurt on popular holiday island
- Strong waves and a tidal surge in Spain's Canary Islands have resulted in three fatalities.
- The incidents occurred on Saturday across the holiday island of Tenerife, with officials confirming the deaths on Sunday.
- Fifteen other individuals sustained injuries in four separate incidents along the island's coast.
- One man was airlifted after falling into the water at La Guancha but died upon hospital arrival, while another was found floating at El Cabezo and could not be resuscitated.
- A woman died from a heart attack after a wave swept 10 people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz, with three others from the group seriously injured, despite prior warnings from authorities about the rough seas.