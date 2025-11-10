Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge waves leave three dead and 15 hurt on popular holiday island

Three dead and 15 injured in Tenerife as bad sea conditions grip Spanish waters
  • Strong waves and a tidal surge in Spain's Canary Islands have resulted in three fatalities.
  • The incidents occurred on Saturday across the holiday island of Tenerife, with officials confirming the deaths on Sunday.
  • Fifteen other individuals sustained injuries in four separate incidents along the island's coast.
  • One man was airlifted after falling into the water at La Guancha but died upon hospital arrival, while another was found floating at El Cabezo and could not be resuscitated.
  • A woman died from a heart attack after a wave swept 10 people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz, with three others from the group seriously injured, despite prior warnings from authorities about the rough seas.
