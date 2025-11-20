Teachers quit over law requiring religious poster in every classroom
- Texas has implemented a law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, marking the nation's most extensive effort of its kind.
- The mandate stipulates that donated posters must be conspicuously placed and visible from anywhere in a classroom, with specific size and typeface requirements.
- Federal courts have begun ruling against the law, deeming it a violation of the First Amendment's religious liberty and establishment clauses, with similar challenges occurring in other US states.
- The law has prompted resignations from some teachers, including Gigi Cervantes and Johnnie Cotton, who object to the imposition of religious doctrine in public education.
- While supporters view the displays as providing moral guidance, the law has caused significant division, leading to legal battles between the state's Attorney General and school districts resisting the mandate.