Teachers quit over law requiring religious poster in every classroom

Gigi Cervantes, who resigned from her position as a theater teacher at a Fort Worth school rather than teach in a classroom where the Ten Commandments are hung, poses for a photo at her home, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas
Gigi Cervantes, who resigned from her position as a theater teacher at a Fort Worth school rather than teach in a classroom where the Ten Commandments are hung, poses for a photo at her home, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas has implemented a law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, marking the nation's most extensive effort of its kind.
  • The mandate stipulates that donated posters must be conspicuously placed and visible from anywhere in a classroom, with specific size and typeface requirements.
  • Federal courts have begun ruling against the law, deeming it a violation of the First Amendment's religious liberty and establishment clauses, with similar challenges occurring in other US states.
  • The law has prompted resignations from some teachers, including Gigi Cervantes and Johnnie Cotton, who object to the imposition of religious doctrine in public education.
  • While supporters view the displays as providing moral guidance, the law has caused significant division, leading to legal battles between the state's Attorney General and school districts resisting the mandate.
