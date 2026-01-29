Surgeons can now operate on patients thousands of miles away
- A new study has found that surgeons can safely perform two common operations remotely from distances of up to 1,700 miles using telesurgery.
- The research, conducted by academics in China and published in The BMJ, investigated prostatectomy and partial nephrectomy procedures.
- The study, which involved 72 patients, concluded that telesurgery was “non-inferior” to robotic-assisted surgery performed locally in terms of surgical success.
- Researchers highlighted the potential benefits of telesurgery for rural hospitals lacking specialist surgeons and for providing care in disaster or war zones.
- However, experts cautioned that while promising, further larger studies are needed to fully understand long-term outcomes, cost-effectiveness, training and patient experience before wider adoption.