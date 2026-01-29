Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surgeons can now operate on patients thousands of miles away

Academics from China wanted to examine whether telesurgery is comparable, or “non-inferior”, to surgery performed locally using robotic-assisted techniques
Academics from China wanted to examine whether telesurgery is comparable, or “non-inferior”, to surgery performed locally using robotic-assisted techniques (Juo-Tung Chen/Johns Hopkins University/PA)
  • A new study has found that surgeons can safely perform two common operations remotely from distances of up to 1,700 miles using telesurgery.
  • The research, conducted by academics in China and published in The BMJ, investigated prostatectomy and partial nephrectomy procedures.
  • The study, which involved 72 patients, concluded that telesurgery was “non-inferior” to robotic-assisted surgery performed locally in terms of surgical success.
  • Researchers highlighted the potential benefits of telesurgery for rural hospitals lacking specialist surgeons and for providing care in disaster or war zones.
  • However, experts cautioned that while promising, further larger studies are needed to fully understand long-term outcomes, cost-effectiveness, training and patient experience before wider adoption.
