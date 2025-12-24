Three charged with sexually assaulting classmate during grad party
- Three 18-year-olds, Kevin Niemiec, Zachary Mascolo, and Jon Clary II, have been charged with felony sexual assault in an Illinois suburb.
- The charges relate to an incident between June 14 and 15, where they allegedly sexually assaulted a female classmate in a minivan during a graduation party in Roselle.
- DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned the alleged actions, highlighting the lasting harm inflicted on the victim.
- Niemiec was denied pretrial release and faces three counts of criminal sexual assault, while Mascolo and Clary were granted pretrial release with conditions, facing two and three counts respectively.
- Saint Viator High School clarified that the alleged assault did not occur at a school-sponsored event, stating it was a private gathering after the students had graduated.