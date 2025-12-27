Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New military ‘gap year’ scheme launched for young people

'Britain facing Russian attacks daily' warns John Healey
  • A new scheme will offer paid gap year placements with the Army, Royal Navy, and RAF to young people under 25.
  • Launching in March 2026, the initiative aims to recruit 150 people initially, expanding to over 1,000 annually, without active deployment.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey said that the scheme will provide young people with a "taste" of military skills and training.
  • The programme is part of a "whole of society" approach to national defence, prompted by concerns over Russian aggression.
  • This new scheme is more widely accessible than existing Army internships and similar to programmes in Australia and other European nations.
