Fears for British teenager missing after hike near Dracula’s Castle

George Smyth, 18, went missing in Romania's Bucegi Mountains last month
George Smyth, 18, went missing in Romania's Bucegi Mountains last month (Mountain Rescue Brașov)
  • British teenager George Smyth, 18, went missing near Bran Castle in Romania's Bucegi Mountains on 23 November after calling emergency services due to hypothermia and exhaustion during a solo trek.
  • Mountain rescue teams located his rucksack, containing equipment and supplies, in the Tiganesti Valley, but Mr Smyth himself has not been found.
  • His mother, Jo Smyth, has flown to Transylvania to support the search, stating her son left without informing anyone of his solo hiking plans.
  • The search operation, involving 20 rescuers, thermal imaging cameras, sniffer dogs, and a Black Hawk helicopter, is severely hindered by adverse weather conditions, including over two metres of snow.
  • The University of Bristol, where Mr Smyth recently began studying, has expressed deep concern for his welfare and is in close contact with his family.
