Teenager found shot dead in Chipotle bathroom as police hunt three suspects

Khyon Smith-Tate, 16, was found fatally shot at a Chipotle near Temple University in North Philadelphia Monday evening
Khyon Smith-Tate, 16, was found fatally shot at a Chipotle near Temple University in North Philadelphia Monday evening (Google Earth)
  • A 16-year-old boy, Khyon Smith-Tate, was discovered fatally shot in the bathroom of a Chipotle restaurant near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Monday evening.
  • Police stated that Smith-Tate was with three other teenagers, and he and another minor had asked for the bathroom keys shortly before his body was found by employees.
  • Authorities are actively searching for three suspects, believed to be aged between 16 and 17, who remain at large following the fatal shooting.
  • One spent shell casing from a semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the scene, but the gun has not been found, and the motive behind the incident is currently unknown.
  • Temple University, Chipotle, and Smith-Tate's school, Imhotep Institute Charter High School, have all issued statements expressing their condolences.
